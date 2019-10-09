WATCH LIVE:Eagles Head Coach Doug Pederson Holds Press Conference Ahead Of Sunday's Game Against Vikings
By CBS3 Staff
Filed Under:Local, Local TV, Marlborough Township news

MARLBOROUGH TOWNSHIP, Pa. (CBS) – Upper Perkiomen School District officials say no one was injured after one of their school buses struck a deer, veered off the road and crashed into a tree, Wednesday morning. Medics were called to the scene on Swamp Creek Road, near Knuckles Road, in Marlborough Township, just after 8 a.m.

The driver and students on board were checked by EMTs on scene.

Two buses were dispatched to pick up the students and to finish picking up the students who weren’t yet on the bus.

