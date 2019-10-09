



BRIDGETON, N.J. (CBS) — The reward for information leading to the whereabouts of missing 5-year-old Dulce Maria Alavez has been raised to $52,000. The young girl has been missing now for more than three weeks after she vanished from Bridgeton City Park on Monday, Sept. 16.

Cumberland County authorities said last week they have looked into more than 1,000 tips in the case and they still believe the little girl is alive.

Police continue to say they have no strong suspects in what they believe is an abduction case. They are not sure if she’s still in the area.

Dulce disappeared last month while playing with her little brother at a playground at the park.

Since her disappearance, authorities have looked into more than 1,000 tips, investigated more than 500 vehicles, issued more than 50 subpoenas and other court documents to look for clues, and they continue to pour over a multitude of pictures and video clips taken in the Bridgeton area the day she disappeared.

Police say the public should no longer just look for the red vehicle and suspect described in the original Amber Alert because the information came from a young child.

*** If you have any information, please call police at 856-451-0033 or text anonymously to TIP411. ***