



PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Police from across the city rushed to North Philadelphia Monday night. Dozens of units rushed to the 3500 block of North Broad Street.

But this incredible police response was not for a true emergency. Rather, it was to say goodnight to the patients at Shriner’s Hospital for Children.

“It’s an opportunity for the police department, and all of us in law enforcement to come out here and wish the children a goodnight,” Father Steven Wetzel says.

Father Wetzel is the police department’s chaplain. He’s helped organize the event known as Good Night Lights for the past two tears.

“The children were supplied flashlights waving back to us. It was a great time,” he said.

Just ask 6-year-old Paisley Beane, who’s been waiting for this event all week.

“What do you want to be when you grow up?” CBS3’s Greg Argos asked.

“A policeman,” Paisley said.

Her mother says the 6-year-old is scheduled for surgery Thursday and that this has been a welcomed distraction.

“She’s nervous and anxious and this is just a good way to help her feel calm and excited and something else to look forward to,” Paisley’s mother, Jessica Beane, says.

“It was really cool. It was cool when they brought the helicopter in,” 13-year-old Tim Lewis said.

It was so cool that Tim came back to see the show for the second time.

“It felt like we were appreciated and the people that work here and bring joy to those that are in the hospital,” he said.

“Obviously they’re here for very serious reasons and to be able to bring a smile to children, especially when a child is in the hospital receiving care, it’s the greatest feeling in the world,” Father Wetzel says.