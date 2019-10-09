Comments
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Police say a Drexel University student was raped at an off-campus apartment in the Powelton section of Philadelphia on Wednesday afternoon. Police say the female student was raped inside the residence on the 3200 block of Winter Street around 12:50 p.m.
Police say the suspect is described as a 5-foot-5 black male, with no facial hair. He was wearing a black hoodie, black pants and black sneakers.
The suspect was last seen carrying a smartphone with a red case.
He fled in an unknown direction and is still at large.
If you have any information about this incident, contact Philadelphia police at 215-685-3251 or Drexel University police at 215-895-2222.
You must log in to post a comment.