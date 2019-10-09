PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia police confirm a suspect is in custody after a female jogger was attacked in the Spring Garden neighborhood on Tuesday night. The attack happened around 6 p.m. at 22nd and Wallace Streets.
Police say the suspect is likely homeless.
The victim told police she was jogging when a man, without warning, punched her in the face. The suspect then kicked her in the face when she fell down, according to police.
The woman was taken to Jefferson Hospital in stable condition. She suffered injuries to her face and is expected to be OK.
A witness tells CBS3, moments before the jogger was attacked, the suspect got into a confrontation with him. He says he later heard the victim scream and saw the attack.
The suspect’s name has not been released.
