By CBS3 Staff
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia police are searching for a suspect who ran up to a car and shot a man with a semi-automatic handgun in the East Mount Airy section of the city. The shooting happened last Friday, around 9:40 p.m., on the 7400 block of Woolston Avenue.

(credit: Philadelphia Police)

Surveillance video shows the suspect firing off six shots from a 9mm semi-automatic handgun while running up to a car, striking a 23-year-old man.

The victim was transported to a local hospital in stable condition.

Police say the suspect fled the area on the 7400 block of Woolston Avenue towards Cliveden Street.

The suspect is described as having a thin build, wearing a hooded sweatshirt, baseball cap, sneakers and armed with a semi-automatic handgun.

If you have any information about this shooting, call police at 215-686-3353/3354.

