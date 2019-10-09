LAWRENCE TOWNSHIP, N.J. (CBS) — Lawrence Township police are investigating an attempted sexual assault that occurred Tuesday evening. Police say the attempted assault happened at approximately 11:30 p.m. on the 200 block of Bakers Basin Road.
Police say a woman was approached by the suspect as she attempted to enter a residence. She attempted to flee but the suspect tackled her onto the street and then dragged her to a wooded area in the area of the Delaware and Raritan Canal.
Police say the suspect physically assaulted her and attempted to sexually assault her, but the victim was able to fight off the attacker and run to a nearby business where employees called the authorities.
Police describe the suspect as a white male in his 30s, about six-feet tall with a thin build. He has brown eyes, a dark mustache and a full, close-cropped beard.
He was last seen wearing a dark hoodie and dark-colored sweatpants.
Police have increased patrol units in the area following the attempted assault.
An investigation is ongoing.
If you have any information about the incident or the suspect, call Lawrence Police Detective Sean Kerins at 609-896-1111 or the Mercer County Prosecutor’s Special Victims Unit at 609-989-6568.
