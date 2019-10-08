Comments
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Police say a jogger was viciously attacked in Philadelphia’s Spring Garden neighborhood Monday night. Police responded to the intersection of 22nd and Wallace Street just before 6 p.m.
Upon arrival, they found a 30-year-old woman suffering from a head injury and dizziness.
The victim told police she was jogging when a man, without warning, punched her in the face. The victim fell down and was then kicked in the face by the suspect, according to police.
The woman was taken to the hospital in stable condition.
No arrests have been made.
