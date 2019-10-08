Comments
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Wawa is getting ready for Halloween with a new secret menu. Stores are offering three new smoothies: Blueberry Pom Reader, Mystical Mango and Spellbinding Strawberry.
Wawa is also bringing back last year’s favorite, The Graveyard Smash.
To get to the secret Halloween menu, click the purple icon on the bottom left corner of the touchscreen at the store. Then pick your favorite flavor.
The secret menu is for a limited-time only.
The chain’s corporate headquarters are located in Media, Pennsylvania.
You must log in to post a comment.