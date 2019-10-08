Comments
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — New solar-powered parking kiosks are about to go up in Philadelphia. The Philadelphia Parking Authority on Tuesday demonstrated how the new pay-by-plate kiosks worked.
Customers will be required to enter their license plate number and parking zone number to pay for parking.
The PPA says they will begin installing the kiosks in Center City next Tuesday.
They will eventually replace all existing kiosks and coin-operated meters in the city.
