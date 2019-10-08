By CBS3 Staff
Filed Under:Bryce Harper, Gritty, Local, Local TV, Philadelphia Flyers, Philadelphia Flyers news


PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Bryce Harper isn’t the only Philadelphia icon to break out a headband supporting another city idol. The Philadelphia Flyers have joined in the fun, now offering Gritty-themed headbands ahead of their home opener Wednesday night against the New Jersey Devils.

The Flyers shared a photo on social media Tuesday with some of their players rocking the Gritty headband.

Then the Wells Fargo Center’s Twitter account unveiled the big news: the headbands are available to purchase online and at its team stores.

Harper broke out the Phillie Phanatic headband during the Phillies’ 7-6 win over the Los Angeles Dodgers on July 18.

The Phanatic headband then became available for fans to purchase and instantly became a fan favorite.

With Gritty quickly becoming everyone’s favorite mascot, the headband certainly should be a hit among Philly sports fans.

Comments