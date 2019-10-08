STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (CBS) – Penn State University is responding after one of their star football players received a letter, many are calling racist. The letter addressed to “Jonathan” was shared on Twitter by a teammate.
The writer, who describes himself as an older graduate, criticizes the player’s hair, saying his dreadlocks are “awful,” “look disgusting and are not attractive.”
One of my teammates got this. Explain to me how this isn’t racist. pic.twitter.com/Qms1F6DEEP
— Antonio Shelton (@_groovy55) October 7, 2019
The writer went on to say he misses when the team had “clean-cut young men.”
It’s assumed the letter was sent to number 26, team captain Jonathan Sutherland, a key member of the Nittany Lion’s special teams unit.
He’s the only Jonathan on the team, who also has long dreadlocks.
Penn State officials have not commented on the letter, but the school’s official Twitter account did tweet back, writing: “While we don’t know the source of this letter or the authenticity, obviously its content does not align with our values. We strongly condemn this message or any message of intolerance.”
— Penn State (@penn_state) October 8, 2019
