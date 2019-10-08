  • CBS 3On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    07:00 AMCBS This Morning
    09:00 AMThe Doctors
    10:00 AMLet's Make a Deal
    11:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    12:00 PMEyewitness News at Noon
    View All Programs
By CBS3 Staff
Filed Under:Local, Local TV, Penn State University, State College news

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (CBS) – Penn State University is responding after one of their star football players received a letter, many are calling racist. The letter addressed to “Jonathan” was shared on Twitter by a teammate.

The writer, who describes himself as an older graduate, criticizes the player’s hair, saying his dreadlocks are “awful,” “look disgusting and are not attractive.”

The writer went on to say he misses when the team had “clean-cut young men.”

It’s assumed the letter was sent to number 26, team captain Jonathan Sutherland, a key member of the Nittany Lion’s special teams unit.

He’s the only Jonathan on the team, who also has long dreadlocks.

Penn State officials have not commented on the letter, but the school’s official Twitter account did tweet back, writing: “While we don’t know the source of this letter or the authenticity, obviously its content does not align with our values. We strongly condemn this message or any message of intolerance.”

Comments