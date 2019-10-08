LANCASTER, Pa. (CBS) — One of the best places to retire in the United States is just about an hour-and-a-half drive from Philadelphia. Lancaster checks in as the third-best place to retire on U.S. News & World Report’s 2020 top places to retire in the nation list.
Lancaster finished with an overall score of 7.43 — a weighted average of six indexes. U.S. News & World Report examined housing affordability, happiness, desirability, retiree taxes, job market and health care quality.
Health care carried Lancaster, finishing with a 9.2 rating, which was the highest rating in the top 20.
Other local places to crack the top 50 include Allentown (23rd), Philadelphia (27th) and Reading (38th).
Nowhere in New Jersey or Delaware made the report’s rankings.
The rankings consisted of 125 places across the country.
Fort Myers and Sarasota, both in Florida, finished 1-2, respectively.
You can see U.S. News & World Report’s full list of best retire by clicking here.
