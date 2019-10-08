



MIDDLETOWN, Del. (CBS) — Dozens gathered Tuesday for a candlelight vigil and balloon release to remember the four family members killed when their car plunged into a Delaware canal. The community gathered as the search continues for a 6-year-old boy, who is presumed to have drowned.

“I just can’t believe I’m never going to see them again,” said Larry Simpson, a youth football coach.

Just two days ago, Simpson received a call that rocked his world. Three of his previous players died in a tragic accident when their SUV plunged into a Delaware canal.

“I got that phone call and I ain’t never heard nothing like that before in my life, and it hurt me,” Simpson said.

The community came together Tuesday to remember the four lives lost.

Five people were inside the SUV that veered off a narrow gravel road by Chesapeake and Delaware Canal and plunged into the water near Middletown Sunday morning.

Eighteen-year-old Willis Lindsey was able to get his girlfriend to shore and then went back for his siblings and cousin: 16-year-old Kyree, 6-year-old Ethan and 12-year-old Eric. Sadly, none of them made it.

First responders have yet to find Ethan’s body.

Now only one son remains for the Lindsey family. As the family prepares for a massive funeral, the youngest residents in New Castle County have their teammate’s back.

Friends of the family asked people in attendance to check in on the Lindsey family and let them know people are thinking of them and their family during this difficult time.