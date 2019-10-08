PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Despite a pair of town hall meetings with the Philadelphia School District, 1,000 students still don’t know when they will return to class after two schools were shut down due to asbestos. School district administrators are now back at the drawing board as they attempt to develop what would be round two of contingency plans for students at Benjamin Franklin High School and Science Leadership Academy.
At district town hall meetings within the last 24 hours, parents and students shot down initial ideas for alternate school locations at South Philadelphia and Strawberry Mansion High Schools.
The campus shared by Benjamin Franklin High School and Science Leadership Academy has been closed for more than 10 days after construction work uncovered the presence of asbestos.
Top school officials have been on the defensive following resignation calls.
“Well I got news, I’m not resigning,” Philadelphia School District Superintendent Dr. William Hite said during a contentious town hall meeting. “And the other thing is, I’m going to fix this. I’m going to fix this problem.”
Hite said in a statement Tuesday that the district is still considering options for the relocation of the affected students.
“A task force of parents, teachers, students and administrators from both schools worked for many hours yesterday afternoon to discuss potential sites and resources required for a successful and smooth transition to new temporary locations. We are committed to working together to secure sites that are safe and comfortable for both school communities,” Hite said in a statement.
Students and parents can find the latest from the school district here.
