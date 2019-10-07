GLOUCESTER COUNTY, N.J. (CBS) — Two men have been charged in two separate attempted sexual assault incidents involving teens in Gloucester County, officials say. Christopher Costello was arrested on Oct. 4 when he arrived to meet a fictional 14-year-old boy in Woodbury to perform sexual acts.
John Szymanski was arrested on Oct. 1 after arriving to pick up a fictional 14-year-old boy he arranged to meet in West Deptford and drive back to his home to perform sexual acts.
Detectives were waiting for the men when they arrived on location.
The Gloucester County Prosecutor’s Office High-Tech Crimes Unit had online communications with both Szymanski and Costello using a dating application.
Szymanski is charged with attempted sexual assault, luring, and attempted criminal sexual contact.
Costello is charged with attempted sexual assault and attempted criminal sexual contact.
Both suspects are being held at the Salem County Jail.
