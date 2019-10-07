Comments
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The deadline to register for November elections in Pennsylvania is here. Voters have until Monday, Oct. 7.
Voters will elect judges, county and local officials on Nov. 5.
For the first time, absentee ballots are also available online for Pennsylvania residents.
You can register to vote here or check your voter registration status here.
