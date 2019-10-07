PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Asbestos is still keeping about 1,000 Philadelphia students out of class. Ben Franklin High School and Science Leadership Academy have now been closed for a week.

Monday morning, the school district held one of two town hall meetings.

Parents are frustrated and angry. Even teachers told school district administrators if this crisis isn’t handled appropriately, there should be resignations.

It was stand-room only inside the school district headquarters and one after the other, parents blasted the district for its handling of the discovery of asbestos inside Benjamin Franklin High School and Science Leadership Academy in the city’s Spring Garden section.

“First of all, we have to think about the health issue. There’s a major health issue, it’s overwhelming,” a parent told CBS3. “The second thing is safety issues, you can’t have an education if you don’t have either one of those.

The campus is now closed indefinitely while mitigation specialists address the asbestos.

Alternate locations have been identified for students, they include Strawberry Mansion and South Philadelphia High Schools.

“The meeting was really overwhelming, we really didn’t get many answers,” a parent told CBS3. “There were great questions asked, none of them were really answered. Someone said, ‘What are we going to do Thursday?’ and we never got an answer to that. My son is not going to the alternate schools they put out there. So I don’t know where my son is going to go.”

Meanwhile, the district has come under intense pressure and criticism for the number of times students have been out of the classroom as a result of the revelation of dangerous materials in the school building but also for its communication with parents.

Superintendent of Schools Doctor William Hite struck an apologetic tone on Monday morning, taking responsibility for all of the districts 200,000-plus students. But that is not good enough for some parents.

This was the first of two town hall meetings on Monday. There’s also a rally planned for 5 p.m. at the administration building.

The earliest these students will return to alternate classrooms is Thursday.

Teachers on Monday were handing out breakfast and lunch to the children.