



NEW CASTLE COUNTY, Del. (CBS) — The parents of the two brothers who died after an SUV plunged into a canal in Delaware on Sunday are devastated about the loss of their two boys and their nephew. They’re also praying that their third son’s body is recovered soon so they can properly plan the funeral.

Five people were inside the SUV when it veered off the road and plunged into the Chesapeake and Delaware canal in New Castle County around 9:40 a.m. on Sunday. The victims include an 18-year-old man family identified as Willis Lindsey and his 16-year-old brother Kyree Lindsey.

A 12-year-old cousin also died, but Willis’ 6-year-old brother Donald is still unaccounted for.

The only survivor was a 16-year-old girl, who was Willis’ girlfriend. She told police Willis helped her to shore and then went back underwater to rescue his little brothers and cousin, but he never resurfaced.

“He said he couldn’t live without them so he went back,” Brandi Lindsey, Willis’ mom, said. “He’s a big brother and those were his smaller brothers and his cousin, and even though he gave them a hard time, he loved them dearly. I just picture if it was me and I was in the place, I probably would have done the same thing. I know why he did it. I would have loved for him to stay out, but I understand.”

“I wouldn’t have expected him to do anything different. Knowing him, I couldn’t see him doing nothing different. He did what he was supposed to do as a big brother,” father Willis Lindsey said.

Police say they’re using high-tech equipment to find the missing 6-year-old’s body.