PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A new study ranks Philadelphia among the top 20 foodie cities in the country. The City of Brotherly Love came in 19th in WalletHub’s Top 20 Best Foodie Cities in America survey.
WalletHub compared 180 of the largest cities in the United States across 30 factors to determine the best and cheapest local food scenes in the country.
Aside from being ranked 19th overall, Philadelphia came in first for affordability and accessibility of highly rated restaurants, second in number of grocery stores, 11th in restaurants per capita, 12th in gourmet specialty-food stores, 14th in coffee and tea shops, 67th in craft breweries and wineries per capita, and 94th in average beer and wine price.
The top three foodie cities were Portland, Oregon, New York, New York, and Miami, Florida.
