



PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A man is dead and a woman is in critical condition after an overnight shooting in Cobbs Creek. The victims were found shot on Robinson and Arch Streets around midnight Monday.

Police say both of the victims were shot in the face.

“It would appear that the shooter walked up to both of these victims and shot them from very close proximity,” Philadelphia Police Chief Inspector Scott Small said.

The 38-year-old man died from his injuries. The woman, believed to be in her 30’s, is in very critical condition.

There’s no word yet on a motive and the gunman remains at large.

Police are now looking to see if that double shooting is connected to another deadly shooting, happening just blocks away. The second shooting happened Saturday morning on 62nd and Arch Streets in West Philadelphia.

Police say the victim was shot twice. He was rushed to the hospital where he later died.

No arrests have been made in that shooting.