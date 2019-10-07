  • CBS 3On Air

By CBS3 Staff
Filed Under:Local, Local TV, Michael White, Philadelphia News, Sean Schellenger

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Jury selection is scheduled in the trial of Michael White. He’s accused in the deadly stabbing of real estate developer Sean Schellenger last July in Rittenhouse Square during a traffic dispute.

On Friday, Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner filed a motion to drop the third-degree murder charge against White.

White still faces a manslaughter charge. A judge still has to sign off on the motion.

He’s claiming self-defense, saying Schellenger charged at him.

