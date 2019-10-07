



PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Jury selection is underway in the trial against Michael White – the man accused of fatally stabbing a real estate developer last July. Officials dropped the third-degree murder charge against White on Monday.

He is now facing charges of manslaughter, tampering with evidence, and obstruction of justice – which carries an additional four years of prison, two years for each charge.

This now means that the maximum sentence White could receive is from 10 to 20 years and not 20-to-40 with the murder charge.

A no-contact order has also been issued between the two families.

The 22-year-old former college student is accused of fatally stabbing 37-year-old real estate developer Sean Schellenger after an argument allegedly broke out between the two near Rittenhouse Square in July of 2018.

Police say Schellenger got out of his car to alleviate a traffic jam. White was a food courier on a bike and was passing through when the pair began to argue.

White is claiming self-defense, saying Schellenger used a racial epithet and charged at him.

The victim’s family, understandably upset, made a request to make a statement in court about the district attorney’s motion — but the judge denied that request.