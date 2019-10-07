Comments
HATBORO, Pa. (CBS) — Hatboro’s mayor presented a proclamation to Crooked Billet-Hallowell Elementary School student Kevin Greenberg on Monday. The fifth-grader started Project Red Light to raise money for the local fire departments.
The school community supported his efforts and Keving raised more than $2,000 over the past month.
Kevin presented half the money to his uncle Lee Greenberg, the fire chief of Horsham Fire Company No. 15.
The rest of the money is going to Enterprise Fire Company of Hatboro.
You must log in to post a comment.