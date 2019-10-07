  • CBS 3On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    10:00 AMLet's Make a Deal
    11:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    12:00 PMEyewitness News at Noon
    12:30 PMThe Young and the Restless
    1:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    View All Programs
By CBS3 Staff
Filed Under:Local, Local TV, Montgomery County news

HATBORO, Pa. (CBS) — Hatboro’s mayor presented a proclamation to Crooked Billet-Hallowell Elementary School student Kevin Greenberg on Monday. The fifth-grader started Project Red Light to raise money for the local fire departments.

The school community supported his efforts and Keving raised more than $2,000 over the past month.

Kevin presented half the money to his uncle Lee Greenberg, the fire chief of Horsham Fire Company No. 15.

The rest of the money is going to Enterprise Fire Company of Hatboro.

Comments