NEW CASTLE COUNTY, Del. (CBS) — Authorities in Delaware are resuming their search for a 6-year-old boy missing after an SUV plunges into a canal, killing three of his family members. Police say the SUV, driven by 18-year-old Willis Lindsey, plunged into the Chesapeake and Delaware Canal in New Castle County on Sunday morning.
Willis’ girlfriend, his younger brothers, ages 16 and 6, and a 12-year-old cousin were in the vehicle at the time.
The missing 6-year-old boy is presumed to have drowned.
The sole survivor of the crash, the 16-year-old girl, told police Willis helped her to shore.
Investigators are still working on figuring out what caused the 18-year-old driver to lose control. Family members say they were never supposed to be on the gravel road. They say the boys probably got lost and tried turning around before the deadly accident.
