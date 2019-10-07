PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — What’s worse: Going to the doctor or doing housework? The answer might depend if you’re a man or woman.

One survey found 72% of men would rather do household chores than go to the doctor.

For many men, doing dishes, vacuuming and even cleaning the bathroom is more appealing than going to the doctor, according to a new Cleveland Clinic survey.

The results show this doctor dread is deeply rooted.

“Almost half of patients reported that they were taught as children that men didn’t complain about their health,” urologist Dr. Ryan Berglund said.

80% of men said they take care of themselves to be in good shape for family and friends. But about two-thirds admit to waiting as long as possible before seeking medical care for symptoms or injuries.

“Many diseases, if they’re caught early, are fairly treatable and fairly straightforward to treat,” Berglund said. “Prostate cancer, if you catch it early, is a curable disease with very low mortality rates.”

65% of men say they try to self-diagnose before going to the doctor. Many turn to the internet, but they’re missing out on personalized expert care.

“When I hear something weird going on in my car, I have no idea what’s going on under the hood. I call my mechanic who I trust, who has years of experience taking care of that,” Berglund said. “And we’re talking about a similar kind of concept with a doctor.”

The survey also found that about 60% of men who aren’t already seeing a doctor regularly said they’d be more likely to if it was more convenient. The study found that older men were better about going to the doctor.

Starting at age 50, men should be screened for prostate and colon cancer, and find out if there are issues with cholesterol or blood pressure. Early treatment provides the best outcomes.