PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The theme for the 2020 Philadelphia Flower Show is Riviera Holiday. Officials unveiled the theme Monday morning at the childhood home of Princess Grace Kelly of Monaco in East Falls.
“Riviera Holiday will celebrate the many coastal regions of Europe with a special connection to the French Riviera,” Chief of Shows and Events Sam Lemheney said. “The Flower Show will feature an enormous variety of Mediterranean-style plants with a multitude of lush landscape gardens.”
The 2020 Flower Show will feature a new Bloomin Brunch, pop-up learning experiences and an interactive garden center.
The show runs Feb. 29 to March 8. Tickets are now available.
