By Alyssa Adams

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — We’ve seen everything from birthday celebrations to fights during Philadelphia Eagles’ tailgates but here’s a first — an Eagles tailgate wedding! Man Cave Events LLC shared photos on social media of a bride and groom who tied the knot during an Eagles tailgate on Sunday afternoon.

“We’ve done many tailgates here at Man Cave Events, but until today never a tailgate wedding!” Man Cave Events tweeted.

The wedding tailgate was held in the Wells Fargo Center parking lot prior to the Eagles-Jets game.

