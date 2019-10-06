NEW CASTLE COUNTY, Del. (CBS) — At least three people are dead, including two children, while one other is unaccounted for after officials say a vehicle plunged into a canal in New Castle County. It happened around 9:41 a.m. on the south-side of the C&D canal, about one mile west of the William V Roth Jr. Bridge, on Sunday.

Delaware State Police say the driver of the car was traveling around the canal’s narrow banks when a turn was miscalculated and the car with five people inside plunged into the water.

Rosetta Taylor can hardly believe she’ll never talk to some of her great grandchildren again after the car they were riding in veered off the road and into the Chesapeake and Delaware canal.

The only survivor is a 16-year-old girl.

“One got out, a girl. She was in the car, she got out. But the other four didn’t make it,” Taylor said.

A car with five people inside plunged into the Chesapeake and Delaware Canal near the Roth Bridge this morning. A 16-year-old girl and 18-year-old man got out. Once he helped her to safety, he went back underwater to rescue the others. He never resurfaced. pic.twitter.com/In7nEeIZdu — Matt Petrillo (@MattPetrillo) October 6, 2019

A team of divers were deployed to find the others, but the rescue effort turned into a recovery.

The victims’ ages are 18, 16, 12 and 6. They were following their parents who were in a car in front of them, all going to a youth football game when tragedy struck.

The sole survivor told police that the driver was an 18-year-old man who helped her to the shore then we back into the water to try to rescue the others.

First responders later discovered his body and pronounced him dead on scene.

“He was a hero and tried to do everything he could to help the remaining passengers in that vehicle,” Delaware State Police Master Corporal Michael Austin said.

Police say the 16-year-old and 12-year-old boys’ bodies were found in the vehicle, which was pulled out of the water just before 5 p.m.

The 6-year-old boy remains unaccounted for, police say.

Right now crews are searching for that person.