By CBS3 Staff
Filed Under:Bridgeton news, Dulce Maria Alavez, Local, Local TV


BRIDGETON, N.J. (CBS) – Neighbors in Bridgeton, New Jersey are resuming the search for 5-year-old Dulce Maria Alavez. The search begins at City Park at 12:30 p.m. Sunday.

That’s where police believe the little girl was kidnapped nearly three weeks ago.

On Friday, investigators revealed they’ve received more than a thousand tips so far.

Police believe dulce is still alive.

