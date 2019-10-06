Comments
BRIDGETON, N.J. (CBS) – Neighbors in Bridgeton, New Jersey are resuming the search for 5-year-old Dulce Maria Alavez. The search begins at City Park at 12:30 p.m. Sunday.
That’s where police believe the little girl was kidnapped nearly three weeks ago.
On Friday, investigators revealed they’ve received more than a thousand tips so far.
Police believe dulce is still alive.
