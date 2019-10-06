LAKEWOOD, N.J. (CBS) – A $3,600 reward is being offered for information leading to the arrest and conviction of a hit-and-run driver wanted for striking a father and son in Lakewood on Friday night. The crash claimed the life of the 15-year-old boy.
Police say the two were walking along Oak Street just after 9 p.m. when they were struck by a dark-colored, newer model Jeep Cherokee traveling eastbound.
The father was identified as 37-year-old Jesus Lopez-Ramierz, of Lakewood. He sustained an injury to his elbow and was transported to an area hospital for treatment.
The 15-year-old, Jesus Lopez Grande, suffered serious injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene.
The vehicle was last seen fleeing the area south on Albert Avenue.
The Lakewood Board of Education is now offering a $3,600 reward. Anyone with information is urged to contact Lieutenant Leroy Marshall at 732-364-2400.
