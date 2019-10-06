



BRIDGETON, N.J. (CBS) — Around 100 people scoured the Bridgeton area on Sunday in the hopes of finding clues in the disappearance of 5-year-old Dulce Maria Alavez. The search began at City Park at 12:30 p.m.

There were some intense moments when someone found a coconut ice cream wrapper.

Dulce’s mother says the 5-year-old got a coconut ice cream shortly before she disappeared.

It turned out, though, that what was found Sunday was not the same kind.

Dulce has been on the minds of many in the community who are desperate to find her.

“My heart’s been breaking for this kid since it started. I feel terrible for the family, I can’t even sleep. It bothers me. Whatever we can do to help this to come to an end,” Jennifer Capizola said.

Dulce’s family took part in the search.

Her grandmother says they’re devastated but grateful for everyone who has been helping.

On Friday, investigators revealed they’ve received more than a thousand tips so far.

Police believe Dulce is still alive.