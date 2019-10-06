CBS3 Pet Project: Finding The Right Leash, Harness To Dog Walk Safely





PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Pennsylvania SPCA animal advocate Carol Erickson has tips on how to properly and safely walk your dog in this week’s Pet Project.

The last “Yappy Hour” will take place today at Morgan’s Pier from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. Bring your dog, meet adoptable dogs, maybe adopt a dog or have your friend adopt a dog. Also, be sure to check out the delicious cocktail whipped up by Morgan’s Pier with the help of our friends and huge supporters at Tito’s – called the American Mutt. Proceeds of this refreshing cocktail come to the PSPCA.

Here are this week’s adoptable pets:



Daisy, She’s a wonderful dog. So well behaved. Really you cannot go wrong with this dog. Look at that beautiful diamond on her chest. She is about 9 to 10 years old.

Sasha a beautiful 3-year-old Siamese mix who was abandoned at the shelter. Luckily, since this was filmed, she has found her #furever family!

Mamas, a 10-year-old miniature poodle came into the PSPCA as a stray. Sadly no one came to get her and she is now looking for a family. She is very sweet and social, loves everyone she meets and is really just a doll. She can go into any home!

Mirabella – Hi I’m Mirabella! I’m the spotted dog of your dreams! I have the sweetest personality to match my equally sweet face. I love everyone and everything. I’m all wiggles and love. I’ve met big dogs and small dogs and did well with both. I’ve been to offsite events and have met people of all shapes and sizes. I’m smart and eager to please. If I sound like a good fit for you and your family, stop in and meet me today!

To adopt a pet, visit the PSPCA East Erie Avenue headquarters. It’s now open every day. For more information on how to adopt, click here.