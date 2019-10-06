



PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Bryce Harper sure knows how to cater to Philadelphia sports fans. The superstar right fielder easily could have returned to his hometown Las Vegas with the Phillies’ season over, but Harper opted to stay around town for a little while longer. Why? The Birds are back in town.

Harper, along with his wife Kayla, joined Rhys Hoskins and his girlfriend Jayme Bermudez to cheer on the Eagles during the 31-6 clobbering of the New York Jets at Lincoln Financial Field on Sunday afternoon.

No word on where Harper purchased (received?) that sweet short-sleeved Eagles hoodie.

On his Instagram, Harper thanked the Eagles for hosting the Phillies’ stars and their significant others with the hashtag #Phamily.

This certainly wasn’t the first time Harper has supported Philly sports teams since signing here.

Harper’s a noted hockey fan too and posted on his Instagram Story on Friday about the Flyers’ season-opening 4-3 win over the Chicago Blackhawks in Prague.

The Phillies may not have made the playoffs, but Harper’s first season in Philadelphia qualifies as what’s to be expected.

Harper slugged 35 homers and set a career high with 114 RBIs to go along with 36 doubles and an .882 OPS.

The 26-year-old signed a 13-year, $330 million contract with the Phillies in March.