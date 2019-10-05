PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A local nonprofit is taking aim at raising breast cancer awareness and funding vital research, specifically for black women. Praise Is The Cure held a community health fair in Mount Airy on Saturday during a two-day event.
Organizers offered mammogram screenings and had a celebration for breast cancer survivors, among other activities on Saturday.
But Saturday’s event isn’t just about breast cancer patients, organizers say.
“We know that breast cancer doesn’t affect just the patient, it really affects the whole family,” an organizer said. “We wanted to incorporate and honor and celebrate everyone who’s going through this ordeal.”
“This event is amazing because it provides information and resources for women and African American community in an effort to help decrease the disparities amongst black women with breast cancer,” another organizer said.
On Sunday night, Praise Is The Cure will hold a dance benefit concert.
The concert will be held at the Kurtz Center for the Performing Arts beginning at 4 p.m.
You must log in to post a comment.