PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Police continue to hunt for a killer behind an early-morning murder in West Philadelphia. Police say a man believed to be in his late 30s, early 40s was shot twice inside a home on the 100 block of North 62nd Street just before 7 a.m. on Saturday.
Police say the victim was shot once to the left side of his chest and once in his right knee.
He was rushed to an area hospital, where he later died.
No arrests have been made.
The investigation is ongoing.
