PHILADELPHIA (CBS)– Three men are injured after police say they were victims of a stabbing incident outside of a homeless shelter. The incident happened shortly before 7:30 p.m. outside of Sunday Breakfast Rescue Mission on the 300 block of North 13th Street near Center City on Saturday night.
Police say the incident was the result of a physical altercation.
A 23-year-old man was stabbed in the lower left side of his throat.
A 51-year-old man was stabbed in his left cheek and suffered a cut to his nose.
A 35-year-old man suffered a laceration to his nose.
All three men were taken to Thomas Jefferson University Hospital and placed in stable condition.
Authorities confirmed the victims were not staying at the homeless shelter.
No arrests have been made.
An investigation is ongoing.
CBS3’s Dan Koob contributed to this report.
