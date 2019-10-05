



PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia police are trying to rebuild trust in the Nicetown-Tioga neighborhood, where a wild shootout in August not only injured officers but destroyed people’s property. Police are facing an uphill battle in North Philly as they attempt to restore the trust in the neighborhood.

“You know cops ain’t trusted,” Nicetown-Tioga resident Naomi Pettit said. “It’s good to see them interact and let the kids know that they’re not a threat. Because that’s how they’re portrayed to be — a threat.”

Just two months ago, the neighborhood was threatened and police were involved in a seven-plus hour standoff and shootout after trying to serve a warrant to Maurice Hill. Six officers were wounded.

But on Saturday, a gaming trailer replaced SWAT vehicles. A bounce house replaced a rifle. And flying cornhole bags replaced flying bullets

The Peace, Love and Soul Block Party was sponsored by the local Philadelphia police district.

“When we heard they were all afraid of the police, we said we have to do something to get these kids back out in the community, back into the block and to get back that trust,” Philadelphia Police Sgt. Dawn Thomas said.

To further show the city is committed to rebuilding the block, the city is now stepping in to help the homeowners repair their homes.

Hundreds of bullets flew during the Aug. 14 incident. One home had at least three bullet holes in it.

Councilmember Cindy Bass’ office confirmed union workers will help make the repairs. The house where Hill surrendered from is now boarded up with artwork. That work was completed by the Community Life Improvement Program.

“Kids are always seeing us when it’s the worst time of their lives and so we wanted to see that we are people too, that we’re here to help but we also want to connect with them to show them that we care,” Philadelphia Police Lt. Altovise Love-Craighead said.