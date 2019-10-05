



PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Former Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver Jeremy Maclin is reminding Birds fans how much they mean to him ahead of his special appearance in Sunday’s matchup with the New York Jets. Maclin is serving as the Santander Honorary Alumni Captain and wrote a thank you letter to fans.

“Philly just gives you that feeling,” Maclin wrote. “It’s going to be the first time I’m back at Lincoln Financial Field since I left, and that place is special. It holds a special place in my heart and always will. I love you, Eagles fans. I appreciated you all six years I was there, and I still appreciate you all now more than you could ever know. I appreciate everything. I appreciate the support and I appreciate the criticism, too. It comes with the territory and I think it all made me who I am today.”

Maclin still questions if he made the right decision when he left Philadelphia in 2015.

“I enjoyed my six years here,” Maclin said. “It was definitely an honor to wear the midnight green and be an Eagle and be part of such a prestigious, historic organization. Still to this day, I ask myself, did I make the right decision by leaving as a free agent in 2015?”

Maclin spent six years in Philadelphia after the Eagles selected him 19th overall in the 2009 NFL draft.

During his career with the Birds, he recorded 343 receptions, 4,771 receiving yards and 36 receiving touchdowns, becoming the 10th-leading receiver in team history.

In 2015, Maclin joined former Eagles head coach Andy Reid in Kansas City but was cut after two seasons.

He spent the 2017 season with the Baltimore Ravens before being cut in the offseason and was not on an NFL roster in 2018 because he was rehabbing a hamstring injury.

Maclin announced his retirement from the NFL in March 2019.

Maclin announced his retirement from the NFL in March 2019.

Maclin referred to Philadelphia as the “greatest sports city in all of America” and questions why any athlete wouldn’t want to play in the City of Brotherly Love.

