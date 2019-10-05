GEORGETOWN, Del. (CBS) — Fifty-four dogs were rescued from the devastation Hurricane Dorian left behind in the Bahamas and airlifted to the Brandywine Valley SPCA on Friday. The BVSPCA says the dogs were rescued by a coalition of local animal welfare groups in the Bahamas, with help from the International Fund for Animal Welfare.
Wings of Rescue relocated the dogs from Abaco to Grand Bahama, where they were held for several weeks in hopes of being reunited with their families.
When the dogs were not reclaimed by their families, they were airlifted to Georgetown in a mission funded by IFAW.
The dogs will be medically evaluated and treated as needed by the BVSPCA team after a 14-day quarantine.
Once they are evaluated and treated, they will be available for adoption at all three BVSPCA locations.
“We and our generous donors invested in the ARC for animals needing extra support to reach adoption, whether from devastating circumstances like this, cruelty cases, or overcrowding at other shelters,” BVSPCA CEO Adam Lamb said. “The trauma these dogs endured is unimaginable. We’re proud and honored to be entrusted with helping them heal and rebuild their lives with loving families.”
The BVSPCA is asking for the community’s support in helping these dogs recover while finding loving families.
Click here to make a donation.
