PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Cell phone video caught intense flames ripping through several North Philadelphia homes. Firefighters rushed to the 1100 block of Rising Sun Avenue in Franklinville just after 3:30 a.m. Saturday.

The fire engulfed four buildings, causing one of them to collapse.

CBS3 is told those homes were not occupied.

What the flames looked like on the 1100 block of Rising Sun Ave in North Philly this AM. Credit: Worldwide Restoration pic.twitter.com/8G2wbznblk — Crystal Cranmore (@CrystalCranmore) October 5, 2019

Residents from nearby homes were removed just as a precaution and some are concerned about smoke and water damage effecting their homes.

“My cousin called me and told me our house was on fire. I just wanted to make sure the kids and babies, everybody was safe. That’s all I care about, the house is replaceable, lives you can’t,” Joylin Green said.

No one was injured, but 15 people in nearly homes are temporarily displaced.

