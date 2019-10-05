  • CBS 3On Air

By Crystal Cranmore
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Cell phone video caught intense flames ripping through several North Philadelphia homes. Firefighters rushed to the 1100 block of Rising Sun Avenue in Franklinville just after 3:30 a.m. Saturday.

The fire engulfed four buildings, causing one of them to collapse.

CBS3 is told those homes were not occupied.

Residents from nearby homes were removed just as a precaution and some are concerned about smoke and water damage effecting their homes.

“My cousin called me and told me our house was on fire. I just wanted to make sure the kids and babies, everybody was safe. That’s all I care about, the house is replaceable, lives you can’t,” Joylin Green said.

No one was injured, but 15 people in nearly homes are temporarily displaced.

Authorities say it’s a miracle no firefighters and residents were injured in the blaze, but 15 people from nearby homes are temporarily displaced.

