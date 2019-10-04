  • CBS 3On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    11:00 PMEyewitness News at 11pm
    11:35 PMThe Late Show with Stephen Colbert
    12:37 AMThe Late Late Show with James Corden
    01:37 AMComics Unleashed
    02:07 AMEyewitness News at 11pm
    View All Programs
By CBS3 Staff
Filed Under:Local, Local TV, West Goshen news


WEST GOSHEN TOWNSHIP, Pa. (CBS) — Police are looking for a gang of women who have been smashing their way into other women’s cars. West Goshen police posted these pictures of the suspects.

Detectives say they suspects shatter car windows, steal purses and wallets, and then use stolen credit cards and checks. Police say the incidents have been linked to a group known as “The Felony Lane Gang,” and are believed to be specifically targeting women.

These are their getaway vehicles.

Credit: CBS3

Police say the women have targeted Lambert Park, Bob Owens Baseball Field and West Goshen Community Park.

If you have any information, you are asked to call police.

Comments