WEST GOSHEN TOWNSHIP, Pa. (CBS) — Police are looking for a gang of women who have been smashing their way into other women’s cars. West Goshen police posted these pictures of the suspects.
CAUTION! We need your help identifying these suspects. If you have any information on their identities please contact us at (610) 696-7400.
We'd also like to remind everyone that you should NEVER leave any valuables inside of an unattended vehicle. https://t.co/3bgVFs0wbF pic.twitter.com/BKFxVt2rfB
— WestGoshenPD (@WestGoshenPD) October 4, 2019
Detectives say they suspects shatter car windows, steal purses and wallets, and then use stolen credit cards and checks. Police say the incidents have been linked to a group known as “The Felony Lane Gang,” and are believed to be specifically targeting women.
These are their getaway vehicles.
Police say the women have targeted Lambert Park, Bob Owens Baseball Field and West Goshen Community Park.
If you have any information, you are asked to call police.
