WILKES-BARRE TOWNSHIP, Pa. (CBS) — This is something you don’t see everyday. A skunk and opossum were caught on video fighting in a Wilkes-Barre Township neighborhood on Monday.
CNN affiliate WNEP-TV reports it happened on Monday afternoon on South Walnut Street.
The animal brawl has people concerned about their own pets.
“It’s a little nerve-wracking, you know? It’s a little crazy to see that. I was shocked,” Nicole Stefansy told WNEP.
The Pennsylvania Game Commission says there shouldn’t be cause for alarm and that a fight like this is pretty rare.
“Obviously, interaction between different species of wildlife is really kind of uncommon in Pennsylvania. Seeing that it’s in an urban area next to some buildings and stuff like that tends me to believe that they’re fighting over some sort of a food source or the two of them got into a place of refuge and didn’t appreciate their company,” Game Warden Michael Beahm told WNEP.
The Pennsylvania Game Commission warns never to try to break up a fight between wildlife.
You must log in to post a comment.