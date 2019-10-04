PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – SEPTA is partnering with energy provider NRG to give sports fans a safe and convenient way home from Sunday’s Eagles game against the Jets. Free rides will be available to fans heading home on the Broad Street Line following the Eagles 1 p.m. kickoff at Lincoln Financial Field.
Free rides from NRG Station will be available from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m.
“NRG believes people deserve a choice of power, just like it has for transportation and we hope people will consider choosing a hassle free ride home,” Vice President and General Manager of NRG Retail East Mike Starck said. “NRG’s partnership with SEPTA and the Eagles is another way we are working to help make a difference in the community.”
SEPTA is also adding 10 Sports Express trains to the Broad Street Line on Sunday to supplement regularly scheduled service.
The Sports Express trains will run every 10 minutes leaving Fern Rock Station from 10:10 a.m. through 12:10 p.m.
SEPTA notes regular fares apply for all traveling the Broad Street Line to the game.
