PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Police say a Northeast Philadelphia middle school was placed on lockdown for nearly an hour after two students made terroristic threats and referenced the deadly Parkland, Florida school shooting. The Labrum Hancock Middle School was placed on lockdown at 9:42 a.m. and it was lifted at 10:26 a.m.
Police say both students have been taken into custody.
Police are also sending a canine to check out the school.
No injuries have been reported.
