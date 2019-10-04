DEWEY BEACH, Del. (CBS) — A 48-year-old man has died in a kiteboarding accident, Delaware State Police say. The incident happened around 11 a.m. in the Towers Bay area of the Delaware Seashore State Park on Friday.
State police say the victim and his father were practicing kiteboarding on the bayside of the park, off Coastal Highway and south of Dewey Beach, using just a harness and kite while standing in the water.
The victim was pulled farther and father into the water because of heavy winds, authorities say.
State troopers and Delaware Fish & Wildlife Natural Resource Police officers responded to the area around 12:45 p.m. for a search of the area.
Investigators discovered the victim’s body along the shore south of the original location.
An investigation remains ongoing.
You must log in to post a comment.