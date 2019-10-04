



PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Two Philadelphia schools will remain shut down for an unknown amount of time due to asbestos concerns. Students of Benjamin Franklin High School and Science Leadership Academy will be relocated.

Students will be off again on Monday and Tuesday. All schools are closed Wednesday for Yom Kippur, and on Thursday, students of the schools will be relocated.

A walk-through of the building shared by the two schools led to the uncovering of asbestos in ductwork in the boiler room last week. Staff and students have not had access to the building since last Friday.

“I looked on the school district website and I did some research to see if there would be school or not,” Benjamin Franklin freshman Abdellah Krubs said.

Abdellah is torn about this unplanned week of vacation.

“I’m half-and-half. I have to catch up on some things. I’m excited being a freshman as well,” Abdellah said.

On Wednesday, 12 additional samples from the building were submitted for lab testing.

“This extended closure will enable abatement and retesting to happen in the SLA Common Area. The boiler room, which is located on an unoccupied sub-basement floor, will be sealed off from the rest of the building and abatement in that area will also begin,” said School District of Philadelphia COO Danielle Floyd.

Several teachers who did not want to be identified say they fear more asbestos will be uncovered.

Breakfast and lunch will be handed out to students in need on Monday and Tuesday.

Two town halls are set for impacted parents on Monday — one for 9 a.m. and 5:30 p.m. at school district headquarters.

Asbestos remediation is a complicated matter so it’s unclear what the complete timeline for the building is at this time.