Comments
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A man and a woman are fighting for their life after police say they were victims of a double shooting in the city’s Kensington neighborhood. The incident happened shortly before 4 p.m. on the 3100 block of D Street on Friday.
The 28-year-old male victim suffered a gunshot wound to his head and one to his right side.
The 22-year-old female victim was shot twice in the chest.
Both victims were rushed to Temple University Hospital and placed in critical condition.
No arrests have been made at this time.
An investigation remains ongoing.
You must log in to post a comment.