Comments
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Police are searching for three suspects wanted in an armed robbery in the city’s Olney section. It happened just before noon Thursday at “Universal Graphics” – a print, design and copy business – on the 5900 block of North 5th Street.
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Police are searching for three suspects wanted in an armed robbery in the city’s Olney section. It happened just before noon Thursday at “Universal Graphics” – a print, design and copy business – on the 5900 block of North 5th Street.
Surveillance video shows the three suspects forcing several employees to the ground and tying them up with duct tape.
Police say the men fled the scene with a large amount of money and phones.
The employees were able to free themselves and attempted to chase the suspects. Police say they fired one shot.
No one was injured.
Anyone with information should contact police.
You must log in to post a comment.