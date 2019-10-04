Comments
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — New protections for transgender youth are expected to be signed into law by Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kenney. Philadelphia City Council passed the bill Thursday.
The bill requires organizations to adopt policies that protect transgender and non-binary youth from discrimination.
That law also requires one gender-neutral bathroom on each floor of City Hall and the addition of gender-neutral bathrooms in all new or renovated city-owned buildings.
